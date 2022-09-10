AEW has announced that interim women’s champion Toni Storm will be teaming up with Hikaru Shida to battle Serena Deeb and Britt Baker on this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite from Albany New York.

UPDATED LINEUP IS BELOW:

-Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara Grand Slam Title Tournament semifinals

-Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho Grand Slam Title Tournament semifinals

-Toni Storm/Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb/Britt Baker