This week’s episode of the hit AEW affiliated Youtube series “Being The Elite” is now online, and has a moment that addresses CM Punk calling out Adam Page, and why the Hangman didn’t answer the challenge. The full description reads, “Kenny Omega makes his return to AEW & BTE!”

AEW star Dax Harwood responded to a fan online who promoted a potential clash between FTR and NJPW’s Aussie Open. The Top Guy writes, “They have MUCH better tandem offense than we do. They’re younger than us. They’re bigger than us. They’re faster than us. Are they the better tag team though? I’m not sure about that, but I do know I’ll break their noses so they can’t breathe; then who cares about their moves?”