Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT opened with CM Punk wrestling his first ever television matchup for the promotion, where he took on Team Taz member Powerhouse Hobbs.
Despite a massive size difference and a valiant effort by Hobbs the Chicago Savior managed to pick up the victory after connecting with his GTS finisher.
Punk is now 2-0 in AEW since his in-ring debut at ALL OUT earlier this month.
