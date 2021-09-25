Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT opened with CM Punk wrestling his first ever television matchup for the promotion, where he took on Team Taz member Powerhouse Hobbs.

Despite a massive size difference and a valiant effort by Hobbs the Chicago Savior managed to pick up the victory after connecting with his GTS finisher.

Top rope elbow from @CMPunk, but it’s going to take more to put down the big #Powerhouse @TrueWillieHobbs – Watch #AEWRampage: Grand Slam NOW on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/OdldjsZ3BR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 25, 2021

Punk is now 2-0 in AEW since his in-ring debut at ALL OUT earlier this month.

