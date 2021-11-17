Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view saw CM Punk defeat Eddie Kingston in a brutal back & forth match. Punk participated in the post-show media scrum and said he doesn’t think there are casual pro wrestling fans anymore.

Punk talked about the amount of fans he’s brought in from WWE, and what he recognizes the most in the AEW fanbase. Punk feels like he’s been wrestling in front of fans he used to see before he got to WWE, and those are wrestling fans, which is fitting because AEW gives them wrestling.

“I definitely think there’s overlap,” Punk said. “I don’t know if everybody who was a WWE fan came over here specifically just to watch me but what I recognize in front of an AEW audience is an audience that I used to wrestle in front of prior to coming to the WWE. They’re wrestling fans yanno and I will never understand the criticism of appealing to your fan base. If this is our fan base, give them what they want and everybody’s happy.

“Now I understand building a business, people talk about trying to get casuals here, I don’t think there’s casual wrestling fans anymore. My opinion, maybe I’m wrong and maybe somebody at TNT is going to get mad because I’m saying this and am of this opinion but our fans are wrestling fans and we give them wrestling.”

