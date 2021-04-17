Former WWE superstar CM Punk recently held a Q&A on his Twitter account to promote his new horror film “Jakob’s Wife,” which is now available to stream on multiple platforms. Some of the subjects Punk discusses are a possible rematch with Samoa Joe following his WWE release, who he thinks is the best promo in the business, and how much he enjoyed Dave Bautista’s comedy, “Stuber.” Check it out below.

Best promo:

“Eddie Kingston.”

On facing Samoa Joe again:

“Anything is possible.”

On possibly doing a movie with Batista:

“Yo, you see Stuber?! A perfect movie, not sure I can improve on that.”

