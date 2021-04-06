CM Punk recently spoke with TMZ Sports and said he believes Chris Jericho appearing on the WWE Network’s Broken Skull Sessions with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin this Sunday shows that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is not worried about AEW.

“I think it’s interesting for sure,” Punk said. “Honestly, my major reaction and opinion on it is I think that it shows Vince McMahon isn’t afraid of AEW at all because if he was, he wouldn’t allow that to happen.”

Austin previously said no topics will be off-limits for his interview with Jericho. When asked if he expects Austin and Jericho to openly discuss AEW, Punk said the interview will likely be “a feel-good interview” with nothing too controversial.

“It feels like it’s gonna be softball questions,” Punk said. “I don’t know if they’re going to ask Jericho all the tough questions — and nor do I think that they possibly should. It will probably just be like a feel-good interview. They’ll talk about Jericho’s past at WWE, I’m sure they’ll mention AEW but they won’t get into the hard questions that I think a lot of people would be interested in.”

Punk believes the interview is a win-win for both companies, especially AEW.

“Anytime anybody’s talking about you, it’s good,” Punk said. “There will be people who don’t know AEW exists who will watch it and say ‘Oh wow cool, I didn’t know that, I just thought Jericho was retired.’ But, there is also something to be said about keeping your guys special and the only place you can see the superstar is on my television show. It’s new age and I think both companies need all the eyeballs they can get at the moment so kudos to everybody involved.”

(H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes)

