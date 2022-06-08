CM Punk reflected on his announcement from this past Friday on AEW Rampage where he announced he suffered an injury and will need surgery.

The AEW World Champion noted he wanted to relinquish the AEW World Championship, but AEW President Tony Khan didn’t want him to do so thus they came up with the Interim Eliminator Series that will conclude at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door.

On the “AEW Road to Kansas City” special, Punk spoke about the moment.

“I probably wasn’t as clear as I should have been. I offered to relinquish the title and Tony told me that under no circumstances was I allowed to do that.” “It means a lot to me that this place has believed in me enough to let me just go get fixed,” Punk stressed.

Watch the #AEW Road to Kansas City right now at ▶️ https://t.co/a8MqAT09vp pic.twitter.com/mSFxqioIIE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 7, 2022

