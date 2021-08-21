CM Punk made his All Elite Wrestling debut on Friday’s episode of Rampage where he cut a promo and later issued a challenge to Darby Allin to a match at the All Out PPV event on September 5th.

AEW has also confirmed that Punk will appear on next Wednesday’s Dynamite.

You won't have to wait long to see #CMPunk; he'll be on #AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY!#AEWRampage is included with your #AEWPLUS membership. [ Join now ➡️ https://t.co/orzz2ZiadX ] *Available in select intl markets pic.twitter.com/3fPkqUSnYE — FITE (@FiteTV) August 21, 2021

Here is the updated card:

* CM Punk to appear

* Jamie Hayter with Britt Baker and Rebel vs. Red Velvet

* Malakai Black vs. Brock Anderson with Arn Anderson

* Varsity Blondes vs. Lucha Bros (Tag Team Eliminator Tournament)

* Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Hardy