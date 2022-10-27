As noted earlier, it was revealed on tonight’s AEW Dynamite that AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will be returning soon as a vignette, seen here, aired early on in the show. The Elite has been suspended since early September due to the AEW All Out incident, which saw Omega and The Bucks fight with CM Punk, who is now injured, and former AEW Producer Ace Steel, who was let go last week. There have been reports of a potential contract buy-out for Punk, and potential legal action, but nothing has been confirmed past Steel’s departure, and the initial suspensions.

In an update, Punk’s camp issued notes to Wrestling Inc’s Nick Hausman tonight following the confirmation that The Elite is returning to AEW programming soon. The following notes were revealed from Punk’s camp:

* It was said that AEW has not reached out to Punk since the All Out incident. Punk was allegedly asked to stay quiet, and he agreed to do so. From the perspective of Punk’s camp, the post-All Out media scrum didn’t seem like a big deal, and only escalated once Punk’s locker room door was “kicked in” and accidentally hit Punk’s dog, Larry, in the face. At a pre-scheduled veterinarian appointment a few days later, Punk was informed that two of Larry’s teeth had been knocked loose, and had to be removed

* Punk’s camp said he felt threatened and reacted in a legal way under Illinois’ Castle Doctrine laws, which allow for the use of force in defense of a person in their dwelling. At this time, there is no litigation against Punk on behalf of anyone else involved. It was also said that Steel’s wife Lucy was in the room during the incident, but has not been interviewed as a part of the third-party investigation into the incident

* It was also said that following Adam Page’s comments on a May episode of Dynamite, alluding to backstage concerns about Punk, there was distrust on Punk’s end going into his Double Or Nothing match with Page, and that Punk was concerned that the pre-determined match would break down into a real physical fight

It should be noted that Hausman was the reporter that Punk initially began an exchange with during the All Out media scrum, asking if he was friends with Colt Cabana.

