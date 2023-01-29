Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul are set to discuss their WWE Royal Rumble experience on Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast this week.

As seen in the video below, Rhodes and Paul recorded an episode of the “IMPAULSIVE” podcast earlier today in San Antonio, TX. The episode will be released on Tuesday and we will have full coverage.

Saturday’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match ended with Rhodes eliminating WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER to get the win. Paul made his Rumble debut at #29, while Rhodes returned from his injury at #30. Paul lasted around 11 minutes before being tossed out by Rhodes, as the 28th elimination.

Rhodes and Paul joked about the elimination, and Paul said he’s not mad because Rhodes appeared on his podcast.

Rhodes is now set to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Paul had just one elimination during The Rumble, and that was Seth Rollins. It’s now believed that Paul vs. Rollins will take place at WrestleMania.

Below is the full clip from Paul and Rhodes:

