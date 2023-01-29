Saturday’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match saw Michelle McCool make her return to the ring. McCool was shown at ringside watching the show with her daughters, but she ended up entering the Women’s Royal Rumble at #25. McCool lasted almost 14 minutes before being tossed out by the winner, Rhea Ripley, as the 22nd elimination. McCool picked up one elimination while she was in the match – Tamina Snuka, but she teamed up with 10 other Superstars to eliminate Nia Jax.

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker took to Twitter today to give praise for everyone involved in The Rumble. He also commented on being proud of his wife, and shared a photo with country rock singer Hardy, giving him praise for the performance of his “Sold Out” song.

“Kudos to all involved in last night’s #RoyalRumble, it was a next-level show! So proud of @McCoolMichelleL, always great to see her get back in the ring! And it was a pleasure meeting @HardyMusic, he killed it with his performance of #SoldOut!,” he wrote.

Taker and McCool were in town for Taker’s “1 deadMAN SHOW” on Friday night at the Tech Port Center & Arena, which was said to be a packed house.

