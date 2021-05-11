Earlier today it was revealed that AEW star Ricky Starks was dealing with a fractured neck and would be out of action for at least three months, although he’s still expected to appear on television in some capacity. The injury came during his singles-contest with Adam “Hangman” Page from an episode of Dynamite a few weeks ago.

Cody Rhodes has since taken to Twitter to comment on Starks’ injury, declaring that he will one day be a world champion. Rhodes writes, “The Starkman will be champion one day – I’d bet it all on that.” WWE superstar and former SmackDown women’s champion Bayley agreed with the American Nightmare by simply writing, “Same,” under the tweet.

