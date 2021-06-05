AEW superstar and Executive VP Cody Rhodes responded to a fan on Twitter recently who asked the American Nightmare how he was feeling about the signing of Andrade El Idolo. Rhodes, whose rise in the industry was elevated after his departure from WWE, calls the signing a big deal, and admits that he’s looking forward to what El Idolo can bring to the table.

The fan asks, “How do you feel about Andrade coming to AEW? I’m pretty hype myself.” Rhodes writes back, “Well dressed man. Big signing by Tony – Andrade is a stud and I’m excited to see him in AEW.”

Well dressed man Big signing by Tony – Andrade is a stud and I’m excited to see him in AEW https://t.co/3dmbpDgpqE — Cody (@CodyRhodes) June 5, 2021

Details of Andrade’s AEW contract were revealed in a report earlier today. You can read about that here.