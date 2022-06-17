Cody Rhodes is currently recovering from surgery to repair a complete tear of his right pectoral muscle, but he’s apparently keeping busy as he attended a tape study session at The Nightmare Factory wrestling school that he and QT Marshall operate near Atlanta.

As seen in the photo below, Rhodes was wearing a sling on his arm, and bandages. It’s hard to tell from the photo but it looks like some of the bruising has gone down.

The Nightmare Factory tweet notes that the new camp of students watched WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart and Curt Hennig doing battle at Madison Square Garden.

Rhodes responded and commented on why they watched Hart vs. Hennig instead of what he usually starts a new class with, the 1990 Great American Bash match between WWE Hall of Famers Sting and Ric Flair.

“Sting V Flair GAB is usually the first ‘tape’ study, but because they learn headlock takeovers in the first 5 weeks, this match is a bit more applicable. GREAT bunch of kids here. Only 3 of the 20 had ever seen it before!,” he wrote.

WWE has announced that Rhodes will be out of action for 9 months, but Rhodes and many others reportedly think he will be back before then. You can click here for the latest backstage update on plans for Rhodes’ return.

Below are the full tweets from Cody and The Nightmare Factory:

