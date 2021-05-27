AEW superstar and Executive VP Cody Rhodes held a media call earlier today to hype up this Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay per view, as well as answer a number of questions regarding the promotion’s future, including their move to TBS next year.

One question that was brought up was whether the rumored infighting taking place between the American Nightmare, the Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega was true. Rhodes casually shot it down, claiming that he’s not surprised that such a story would surface due to the hardcore nature of some WWE and NXT fans.

When I heard that story was floating around, it is one of the things I chopped up as we’ve been very successful, AEW, and with NXT losing the Wednesday Night Wars, that created a lot of anger. I understand there is a lot of hardcore NXT and WWE fans out there and that’s why those stories like that don’t surprise me. I think people need to cling to something and as sexy as that story is, I talk to Matt and Nick every day, I talk to Kenny very often, I support their projects fully and they’ve been supportive of all my projects. We would not be able to put this show on the air, Tony [Khan] is the man and he’s the boss, but we would not be able to put the show on the air if the four of us were not functioning as one team. Unfortunately, it’s not very sexy to say, but there is no truth to that. We’ll remain one team.

Rhodes is set to face former British boxer Anthony Ogogo at Sunday’s marquee event, which will be the first show that the promotion is holding at 100% capacity since the COVID-19 outbreak last year.

Be on the lookout for a full recap of today’s media call. (H/T and transcribed by Comic Book)