The Undertaker took to Instagram this week with an message of inspiration for his followers.

Taker posted a photo from a workout and wrote, “When one door closes another one opens. The game may be over for me, but THE GRIND NEVER ENDS…. #thegrindathletics #workout #workoutmotivation #BSK #getoutside”

Taker rarely posts to social media but he also made Instagram posts this week to thank Grind Athletics for sending him some workout gear, and thanked Jack Daniel’s for sending him a barrel of whiskey.

You can see Taker’s full IG posts below:

