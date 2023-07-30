WWE superstar Cody Rhodes recently held a Q&A on his personal Twitter account, where the American Nightmare discussed a number of different topics including his iconic neck tattoo, what advice he would give to his younger self, what he thinks of the popular indie promotion DEFY, and what historic wrestling match he wishes he could watch in person.

Why he got his neck tattoo:

I don’t really know. There were 2 guys that really inspired me, one had a chest tat and the other had the iconic bull on his arm…at the time I just wanted to wear my own brand as loudly and proudly as I could but didn’t want to copy their style.

What advice he would give to his younger self:

To not allow yourself to get “gotten to” – one of the trade offs for this dream job is that not everybody is gonna’ love all the things you do, to have fans and critics is part of the gig.

A historic wrestling match he wishes he could have watched in person:

Probably something with Terry Funk.

His thoughts on DEFY in Seattle:

I was very proud to get them started. Great community.

