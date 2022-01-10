Cody Rhodes made an appearance on Rasslin to discuss his 2021, looking forward and more.

During it, the AEW Executive said he doesn’t like the idea of “the four pillars of AEW,” a term created by MJF that includes Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy and MJF.

“I hate the four pillars, not the actual idea, but the concept that he (MJF) just went and decided to say, ‘We’re the four pillars’ without really confirming. The guy who said the four pillars thing, he was the most unknown one coming on board and literally was stuck to my side like a little baby because I knew him from the Northeast independent scene, mainly NEW from Mike Lombardi where he’s getting paid like $15 a match. The next thing you know, he’s treating it like he came in and was told, ‘Hey, it’s you four.’ No, when we all came in, it really was an artist haven in terms of what you go out there and put on, that will determine it. We thought we had recruited really well, and I think we absolutely did, but you have to sink or swim. It’s live TV. That’s the thing. You’ll find a lot of independent wrestlers, and they’re great independent wrestlers, they’re great at forming these really complex promos that they put in video packages and stuff like that. Put them on live TV. If they do well there, then you’ve got a winner, and Max did, in his defense.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription