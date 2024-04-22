“The American Nightmare” will be adding a credit to his IMDB page.

On Monday, The Daily Mail was first to report the news that Cody Rhodes has landed an important cameo role in the Naked Gun reboot.

The WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion is set to co-star in “The Naked Gun” remake alongside Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson.

“To make things a little easier for himself, he might actually end up playing himself in the film,” a source told The Daily Mail. “It may be a cameo but his role is important and lends itself to the full story of the film.”

Akiva Schaffer is set to direct the film, which is due out in July 2025.