WWE Raw Results 4/22/24

Schottenstein Center

Columbus, Ohio

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Pat McAfee)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Damian Priest & Jey Uso Segment

Jey Uso: Main Event Jey Uso is now in your city. Hey, I said, Backlash is in two weeks, so I got a lot to prove. Prove to the world who I say I am. Main Event Jey Uso. So, I have to beat Damian Priest to make sure everything I went through was worth it. Backlash, uce, I prove to myself.

Damian Priest: Take it easy, Jey. Whatever you think I’m out here for, you’re wrong. I just came to talk to you. I wanted to tell you actually, your whole presentation, the YEET, Main Event Jey Uso, the vibe, it suits you, dog, congratulations. I know, you weren’t expecting all that. You and I went to war last year, right? But I want to talk about one specific night. Now, I never talked about this publicly, and you can tell them if I’m lying, but there was one night you whooped my ass so bad, that I went up to you in the locker room, and I told you to your face, that you earned my respect. That’s why I wanted you in The Judgment Day. And then I told you, we’re going out tonight, and the drinks are on me. Now, I don’t remember much from that night, but I remember two things. Number one, I know I paid the bill because you on that Bloodline good stuff.

Jey Uso: I took an Uber.

Damian Priest: But I don’t know if you remember this part. You said something to me that I’m very proud of. You said we were next. You said we next, uce. Now, I stand here before you, proud to stand here with you. You were right. He was right. If I’m being honest, well, half right. I was next. This, right here, shows why I was next, uce. This shows why I’m now. It’s okay, look, you’re just the first on a list of people, that the machine is going to feed me, to make sure this looks good on me. And there’s nothing to be ashamed of, uce. You’re just going to be the first to fall. But then you get to be the first to lead all of these people. You get to be the first to lead all the fans across the world, to make it sure, that they all rise for El Champion.

Jey Uso: Take it easy, Priest. Come back. Let me holler at you. Please?

Damian Priest: Jey, I mean, I don’t know what you got to say to me after I said what I said but go ahead.

Jey Uso: That’s all you see me as, bro? Just another tag team guy, right? Just another Uso, right? Strong talk coming from the leader of The Judgment Day. But the only reason why you’re the leader of The Judgment Day is because Rhea Ripley got hurt. By the way, how’s Mami doing? Tell her I said hi. Hey, champ, you know what that makes you to me right now? Dom Mysterio’s Bitch. Hold up, I got him. Hey, look, you did what you did at WrestleMania. Cashed in your briefcase at WrestleMania. Made yourself the World Heavyweight Champion. And you think they’re going to feed me to you? No. You getting fed to me, because I’m next. And at Backlash, I’m going to be the next World Heavyweight Champion. And Columbus, Ohio, if you’re rocking with Jey Uso, then let me hear you say, YEET.

Jey Uso avoided a sneak attack from JD McDonagh. Jey SuperKicks Priest to close the segment.

– The 2024 WWE King & Queen Of The Ring Tournaments will be returning very soon, and the finals will take place on May 25th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

First Match: The Awesome Truth (c) vs. DIY For The World Tag Team Championship

R-Truth and Johnny Gargano will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Truth with a deep arm-drag. Truth applies an arm-bar. Gargano with an arm-drag escape. Truth sweeps out the legs of Gargano. Truth does a split in the center of the ring. Gargano is pretty impressed. Strong lockup. Gargano applies a side headlock. Miz tags himself in. Truth whips Gargano across the ring. Double Hip Toss to Gargano. Double Elbow Drop for a one count. Miz sends Gargano to the corner. Miz blocks The Rolling Head Kick. Gargano blocks The Figure Four Leg Lock. Gargano tags in Ciampa. Miz ducks a clothesline from Ciampa. Ciampa decks Miz with a back elbow smash. Ciampa dodges The Big Boot. Ciampa with a chop/forearm combination. Ciampa ducks a clothesline from Miz. Ciampa goes for The Reverse DDT, but Miz counters with a NeckBreaker.

Miz with a double leg takedown. Miz applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Gargano with a basement dropkick. Gargano dumps Truth out of the ring. Miz drives his knee into the midsection of Gargano. Miz sends Gargano to the ring apron. Ciampa rolls Miz over for a two count. Gargano tags himself in. Gargano drops Miz with The Slingshot Spear. Gargano with The Slingshot Pescado. DIY poses on the apron. DIY has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Truth with The SitOut Gourdbuster. Truth tags in Miz. Miz with two clotheslines. Miz with clubbing IT Kicks. Miz follows that with The Awesome Clothesline. Miz kicks Gargano in the gut. Miz nails Gargano with The DDT on the apron. Miz goes for a Springboard Double Axe Handle, but Ciampa counters with a Pump Knee Strike for a two count. Miz crawls under Ciampa’s legs. Ciampa stops Miz in his tracks. Miz uses his feet to create separation. Miz tags in Truth.

Truth with two clotheslines. Truth ducks a clothesline from Ciampa. Truth with two diving shoulder tackles. Truth with a Spinning Side Slam. Truth goes for The Five Knuckle Shuffle, but Gargano counters with a SuperKick. Ciampa hits The Pedigree for a two count. Ciampa knocks Miz off the apron. Gargano lands The Suicide Dive. Truth with an inside cradle for a two count. Truth kicks Ciampa in the gut. Ciampa avoids The Scissors Kick. Ciampa rocks Truth with a forearm smash. Ciampa with a Pump Knee Strike. Ciampa tags in Gargano. DIY connects with Meeting In The Middle for a two count. Miz pulls Gargano out of the ring. Miz launches Ciampa over the ringside barricade. Miz rolls Gargano back into the ring. Truth tags in Miz. Gargano ducks a clothesline from Miz. Miz blocks The Gargano Escape. Gargano rolls Miz over for a two count. The Awesome Truth plants Gargano with The TCF to pickup the victory. After the match, Ciampa refuses to shake Awesome Truth’s hands.

Winner: Still The World Tag Team Champions, The Awesome Truth via Pinfall

– Damian Priest never asked JD McDonagh for his help. JD apologies for what happened with Jey Uso. Dominik Mysterio walks into the screen with Santos Escobar. Dominik is sporting a sling. Priest wants to know what happened. Dom was supposed to tag with JD tonight against Ricochet and Andrade, but he’s a little banged up, so he figured he’d ask Santos to return the favor and be JD’s partner. Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis seems to be fine with that. Santos asks Priest if there’s a problem. Priest wants everybody to handle their own business. Priest tells JD to stay out of his business going forward.

GUNTHER & The New Day Segment

GUNTHER: I know what you expect me to say out here, and talk about WrestleMania, take some shots at Sami Zayn. I’m sorry to disappoint you, but that’s not what I’m going to do. See, I took some time away to digest everything that happened, and I want to say this. For 666 days, I elevated the Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship to heights never seen before. And in that process, I became the greatest champion in its illustrious history. My name, “The Ring General” GUNTHER, will forever be embedded in the history of the Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship. However, that also means, for almost two years, I was walking around here with a big target on my back, with the pressure of living up to everybody’s and my own high expectations. That weight now has been lifted off my shoulders. So, to Sami Zayn, thank you, because now I’m not a target anymore.

I’m going from being the hunted, to being the hunter. I can do whatever I want. This is a brand-new era. And no matter to which brand I will be drafted to, I will make sure that my name will be embedded into this new era. So therefore, I officially declare my participation in the King Of The Ring Tournament. And after that, it’s up to me to decide which championship to take next. Whether it’s Sami Zayn, and my Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship or any other championship in WWE. But fair warning, as a champion in WWE, you will be targeted, you will be hunted by a challenger that is not only able of winning titles, but also able to hold them longer than anybody else. Already the general of the ring, soon to be the King Of The Ring. “The Ring General” GUNTHER.

Xavier Woods: Hold on, hold on, hold. Sound the alarm. Sound the alarm.

Kofi Kingston: Gunther, you are correct, it is indeed a new era, but what better way to usher in this new era than with your boys, The New Day?

Xavier Woods: See, Gunther, what you’re seeing is the reigning, defending, King Of The Ring. So, you know what that makes you? That makes you an usurpator to my throne. That makes you a pretender to my throne. You’re not the only one thinking about legacy. Because I plan on cementing my legacy when I become two-time King Of The Ring.

GUNTHER: Okay, I think everybody got it, Clown King. Everybody understands. But let’s be realistic here. After I win the King Of The Ring, I’m going to reestablish the image of the King Of The Ring Tournament. And you, you’ll be remembered as the guy who’s a bit weird, and won by accident, covering himself in gold, and pretended to be a champion.

Xavier Woods: A champion, he says. That’s interesting, you say champion because that’s what you used to be.

Kofi Kingston: He ain’t got no gold because he lost his championship to Sami Zayn. Where your gold at, GUNTHER? Where your gold at?

GUNTHER: Enough. This is beneath me. Gio. Kaiser. Take care of this.

Xavier Woods: No, no, we fought them so much already. You know what? Fine, we’ll handle this at King Of The Ring. So, if your two little bump boys wanna have a match right here, right now, tonight in Columbus, Ohio? I said in Columbus, Ohio. Then we’ll gladly beat your cheeks.

Second Match: The New Day vs. Imperium w/GUNTHER

Kofi Kingston and Ludwig Kaiser will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kaiser applies a side headlock. Kaiser whips Kofi across the ring. Kofi ducks a clothesline from Kaiser. Kofi with The Monkey Flip. Kofi dropkicks Kaiser. Kaiser tugs on Kofi’s hair. Kaiser backs Kofi into the turnbuckles. Kaiser blocks a boot from Kofi. Kaiser uppercuts Kofi for a one count. Kaiser tags in Vinci. Vinci headbutts the midsection of Kofi. Vinci uppercuts Kofi. Kofi is lighting up Vinci’s chest. Kofi tags in Woods. Woods with a flying double axe handle strike. Woods hammer down on the left shoulder of Vinci. Woods tags in Kofi. Kofi with a Springboard Crossbody Block for a one count. Kofi whips Vinci across the ring. Vinci holds onto the ropes. Vinci kicks Kofi in the face. Kaiser tags himself in. Vinci sends Kofi shoulder first into the steel ring post. Stereo Drive By Dropkicks. Kaiser is choking Kofi with his boot. Kofi with heavy bodyshots. Kofi decks Kaiser with a JawBreaker. Kaiser tags in Vinci.

Kofi reverses out of the irish whip from Vinci. Kofi launches Kaiser over the top rope. Kofi with a back elbow smash. Imperium responds with The High Low. Imperium knocks Woods off the ring apron. Vinci goes into the lateral press for a two count. Imperium has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Kofi is displaying his fighting spirit. Kaiser sends Kofi to the corner. Kofi with The Missile Dropkick. Woods and Vinci are tagged in. Woods with two clotheslines. Woods whips Vinci across the ring. Woods with a Leg Lariat. Vinci reverses out of the irish whip from Woods. Woods with a Vertical Suplex. Woods knocks Kaiser off the apron. Woods with a drop toe hold into the middle rope.

Woods with a Running Hip Attack/Wrecking Ball Dropkick Combination. Woods drops Vinci with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Woods with a knife edge chop. Woods tags in Kofi. Double Irish Whip. Vinci kicks Woods in the chest. Vinci with an Inside Out Lariat. Woods denies The European Bomb. Kofi clotheslines Kaiser over the top rope. Woods with a flying clothesline off the apron. Kofi kicks Vinci in the face. Kofi tags in Woods. The New Day connects with The Midnight Hour to pickup the victory. After the match, GUNTHER snaps and leaves the ringside area. Kaiser helps Vinci get back on his feet. Kaiser gives Vinci a big hug. Kaiser drives Vinci back first into the LED Screen. Kaiser blasts Vinci with The PK. Kaiser drives Vinci face first into the ring post. Kaiser kicks Vinci in the ribs. Kaiser is absolutely destroying Vinci. Kaiser launches Vinci over the steel ring steps. Kaiser had to be held back by WWE Officials and referees. Kaiser brutally dropkicks Vinci’s head against the ring steps. GUNTHER was very pleased with Kaiser as he walked back into the gorilla position.

Winner: The New Day via Pinfall

– Michael Cole & Pat McAfee recapped last week’s WWE Live Tour from Europe. There was a QR Code that flashed on the screen before that.

Andrade El Idolo Promo

Be careful what you hear about somebody. You might be hearing it from the problem. I am many things. But the one thing I am not is someone’s fool. I didn’t betray them. How can you pressure someone when from the beginning they were never loyal? They didn’t want to do business with me. They didn’t want a business partner. They wanted a server. Nobody tells me what to do. So, now I’m their biggest problem.

Drew McIntyre & Sheamus Segment

Drew McIntyre: As usual, don’t shoot up my kilt, you perv. Why do you insist on chanting his name every single time I come out? The amount of evidence you’ve had over the years, that man actually hates all of you. The only person he hates more than the fans is himself. You know, you ever love something so much, it doesn’t quite love you back as much? That’s my complex relationship with professional wrestling. Say what if you French kiss your cousins? You’re sick. You don’t understand complex relationships, because half of you guys in here, the most complex relationship you’ve ever had is with your right hand.

I can sit here, and I can complain all night, but I’m not going to do that. Even though at WrestleMania, I was attacked from behind by that coward, CM Punk, then Damian Priest, who never beat me one-on-one, used that briefcase like a coward. And then the next night on Raw, I didn’t get my automatic rematch like everyone else. No, Number One Contender Four Way, still competing like a real man. Punk interferes again, and Jey Uso takes advantage like a damn coward. But I’m not going to complain, as usual for Drew McIntyre, his back is against the wall. I’m going to come out swinging. I’m going to target my next prize which is the King Of The Ring. And when it comes to next week, I don’t care where I get drafted.

Sheamus: Drew, what’s going on, man? I don’t get it. You’re sitting in the ring here, sulking, complaining about how everybody is a coward, yeah? How is everybody? But let’s be honest, man, all I see is the only person here who’s not going to take responsibility for his own mistakes. Some might say that makes you a coward. You know, are you going to sit there, or you going to stand up? Come on, after all this time, I think I’ve earned that respect. I’ve known you for 20 years, 20 years, and for the last four, all I have heard you talk about is how you were robbed of your career defining WrestleMania moment, and then at WrestleMania 40, you did it. You did it, you got your moment, you became the World Heavyweight Champion, in front of a live WrestleMania crowd.

Your brother, John Galloway, flew over from Scotland. He was there. Your wife, Kaitlyn, she was in the crowd, I saw you gave her a big kiss, you gave her a big hug, and then you blew it. Over some stupid social media spat. You should be standing here with that World Heavyweight Championship around your waist. I mean, but over a meme and a t-shirt, you just threw it all away, just like that. I mean, am I supposed to keep wearing black after that public humiliation, that bleeping burial at WrestleMania? Listen, I’m your friend, we’ve traveled the world together, we’ve had epic booze nights, and we’ve had banger after banger after banger after banger after banger matches together. So, as your friend, I’m here to tell you the hard truth. A one-armed CM Punk kicked your ass.

Drew McIntyre: I don’t care what they think they know. You know what that man did to me. You knew how he affected my career when I was a kid, you know better than anyone.

Sheamus: This obsession, fella, this obsession is taking down your career. You got to take it out of your head.

Drew McIntyre: Alright, you want to do this in front of the world. This has been a conversation we’ve had backstage. You want to tell the hard truths, right now, fella? That’s what you want to do? Okay, before you were injured, it was banger after banger after banger. But since you’ve returned, it looks to me like it’s been burger after burger after burger.

Sheamus: I’ll tell you what, man, since I’ve been off, I’ve been watching the show, you’re getting really good at those one-liners, fella, I’ll tell you that. And I deserve that, right. But the thing is, Drew, I can lose the weight, you can’t lose stupid. So, stop blaming everybody else for your mistakes.

Drew McIntyre: It is everybody else. The burger after burger, The Ginger Pillsbury Doughboy, Flubberman, that’s not my words, that’s what the guys in the back were saying during your match last week, and I was standing up for you.

Sheamus: I don’t care, they can say whatever they want. It doesn’t bother me.

Drew McIntyre: I care about what they say, because I’m your friend. And whether you realize it or not, or they realize it, I tell the truth every single week, and I am your only friend here. In the past, we’ve thrown fists, and then we have some pints afterwards. I’m past that. I only fight if it’s worthwhile. This, right now, this isn’t worthwhile. But I’m still there for you. I’m going to stand by that table and I’m going to watch your back.

Third Match: Sheamus vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Nakamura waist lock go-behind. Nakamura with clubbing blows to the back of Sheamus neck. Nakamura with clubbing mid-kicks. Sheamus reverses out of the irish whip from Nakamura. Nakamura holds onto the ropes. Nakamura sends Sheamus to the ring apron. Sheamus with heavy bodyshots. Nakamura answers with repeated back elbows. Sheamus hammers down on the right knee of Nakamura. Sheamus rocks Nakamura with a forearm smash. Nakamura kicks out the legs of Sheamus. Nakamura lays Sheamus flat on the top rope. Nakamura with a Running Knee Strike. Nakamura delivers Bad Vibrations. Nakamura tells Sheamus to bring it. Sheamus blocks a boot from Nakamura. Forearm Exchange. Nakamura with Three Mid-Kicks. Nakamura with an Axe Kick. Sheamus answers with The Polish Hammer. Sheamus glances at Drew McIntyre who’s sitting on the announce table.

Ten Beats Of The Bodhran. Sheamus nails Nakamura with The Knee Cap. Nakamura heads to the other side of the ring. Nakamura with The Roundhouse Kick. Nakamura dribbles Sheamus head on the announce table. Nakamura with a Guillotine Knee Drop off the ringside barricade. Nakamura has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Nakamura is lighting up Sheamus chest. Sheamus with Two Irish Curse BackBreakers. Sheamus with a flying clothesline for a two count. Nakamura blocks The White Noise. Nakamura with a Step Up Enzuigiri.

Nakamura kicks Sheamus in the back. Nakamura with The Sliding German Suplex. Nakamura drops Sheamus with a Flying Knee Strike for a two count. Nakamura applies a rear chin lock. Sheamus backs Nakamura into the turnbuckles. Sheamus with repeated back elbow smashes. Sheamus hits The Avalanche White Noise for a two count. Sheamus gets distracted by McIntyre. Nakamura with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Nakamura goes for The Kinshasa, but Sheamus counters with a Powerslam. Nakamura avoids The Brogue Kick. Nakamura rolls Sheamus over for a two count. Sheamus dodges The Spinning Heel Kick. Sheamus with a Pump Knee Strike for a two count. Sheamus goes for The Celtic Cross, but Nakamura lands back on his feet. Nakamura with Two Pump Knee Strikes. Sheamus connects with The Brogue Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sheamus via Pinfall

– Cathy Kelley had a backstage interview with Sami Zayn. How has he been able to process the attack from Chad Gable last week? He’s been angry and hurt. Right now, he’s biting his tongue because he’s going to wait to hear what Chad has to say later on tonight. Sami doesn’t see how Chad can defend his actions at this point. Bronson Reed is standing behind Sami. Reed says that Sami shouldn’t worry about Chad Gable because he has bigger problems to deal with. Sami tells Bronson that he’s willing to give him an Intercontinental Championship Match, anytime, anyplace. Bronson likes the sound of that. Bronson proceeds to viciously attack Sami from behind. Bronson tells Sami that he’s looking at the new Intercontinental Champion.

Chad Gable Promo

