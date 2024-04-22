The numbers are in for last week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

PWInsider.com is reporting that the Friday, April 19, 2024 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA., drew 2.333 million viewers for the early overnight preliminary numbers.

By comparison, this is down from the number for the previous week’s show, which came in at 2.499 million viewers.

The 4/19 episode this week scored a 0.63 rating in the key 18 to 49 year old demographic for the overnight preliminary numbers, lower than the previous week’s rating of 0.76 for the key 18-49 demo.

We will keep you updated as the final ratings and viewership for the April 19, 2024 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown become available.