Cody Rhodes Praises Kenzie Paige: “Not Everyday You Graduate High School In The Afternoon And Then Compete In A Match On TNfreakingT”

AEW superstar and Executive VP Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to comment on 18-year old women’s division star Kenzie Paige, who thanked the American Nightmare for wishing her a congratulations on graduating high school the same day she competed on this year’s Fight for the Fallen.
Paige initially wrote, “@CodyRhodes congratulated me for graduating high school 2 days ago so life’s cool.”
The TNT champion then responded with, “It’s not everyday you graduate high school in the afternoon and then compete in a match on TNfreakingT in the evening…at 18.”
It’s not everyday you graduate high school in the afternoon and then compete in a match on TNfreakingT in the evening…at 18 https://t.co/DZWSwmCRMR
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 17, 2020
Paige teamed up with former NXT star MJ Jenkins in a losing effort against The Nightmare Sisters on Wednesday. She also has appeared regularly on AEW’s youtube series DARK.
