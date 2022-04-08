WWE superstar Cody Rhodes spoke about his lovable Husky Pharaoh on the latest edition of The Bump, where the American Nightmare promises the WWE Universe that they will get some sort of interaction with the doggie on future WWE programming. Highlights from the interview are below.

Recalls Pharaoh being scared by pyro during his ALL IN entrance:

We had a mishap with Pharaoh once before where some genius fired some pyro off and scared Pharaoh pretty terribly. However, he really has not flinched since then. He has not held it against me. He’s not mad. He’s truly man’s best friend.

Hopes to give WWE audiences some sort of Pharaoh interaction:

Since you posed the question, he does have to show up in some capacity. I don’t want some sort of strange, wild, angle. Just his presence. He can be on The Bump. I’d love to have him here. We have multi-years to do it. We should go ahead and promise the audience that there will be some sort of Pharaoh interaction at some juncture. He’s a pretty lazy Husky though.

