WWE superstar Cody Rhodes appeared on the Ringer Wrestling Show shortly after his epic return at WrestleMania 38, where the American Nightmare defeated Seth Rollins in an epic encounter.

During the interview Rhodes discusses the final promo he cut in AEW, and how differently it hits now that he jumped ship. Highlights are below.

How his final AEW promo looks a lot different now:

That interview looks a lot different now. I think everyone knew, respectfully, that something was wrong. I wasn’t mad at anybody, I was so happy we set the table and Punk came, Bryan came, Cole came. Great. I can go do my thing now, and that’s be there for MJF and be there for Sammy and the kids. I have to be there for the kids, right? Looking at that interview, I didn’t know then, but I did know, if it happens, I need to get this out. I need them to know how much I appreciated their love in six years. I don’t mind if people boo me or cheer me or whatever, but I want them to know it’s real.

Says sometimes he hits home runs during his promos, and sometimes he strikes out:

I hate the idea that they have something built up about me that’s not and that’s the only time you get to do that, is when you talk. I have some up and down interviews, sometimes they are out of the park home runs and other times they are just, ‘this guy is a lunatic.’ It’s about plate appearances. Sometimes you strike out, sometimes it’s a home run.

