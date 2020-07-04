Cody Rhodes Says He Has No Grudge Against WWE For Trademarking His Name

AEW superstar and Executive VP Cody Rhodes responded to a fan on Twitter earlier today who shared the news that WWE filed a late renewal to trademark the “Cody Rhodes” name after the American Nightmare himself tried to claim it back in April. The tweet reports that WWE’s application was processed late due to the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rhodes says that despite WWE keeping him from using his real name, he understands that it’s a business decision and holds no grudge. He writes, “It’s not as sultry/scandalous as reported. It’s just business. They’ve seen the same data we have, and they know they can make big money off the brand(even though it’s not in their house). Trying to license me is flattering, but it doesn’t stop this train from moving. No grudge.”
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 4, 2020
The current TNT champion has been wrestling under the “Cody” moniker since his departure from WWE back in 2016.
