More Details On Bully Ray’s ROH Contract Expiring, No Heat Between The Two Sides

We recent reported how Bully Ray’s contract with Ring of Honor had expired, with the promotion not offering any new deals due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the lack of running any new live events.

According to PW Insider, Ray and ROH have no heat following Ray’s departure as both sides were aware of the contract coming to an end, and that he had done all he could since re-signing. Reports are that the original plan had Ray exiting the promotion following the Supercard of Honor special on April 1st during WrestleMania weekend in Florida, where he was feuding with Women of Honor star Maria Manic.

At this time the Hall of Famer is a free agent and can sign wherever he pleases.