Cody Rhodes has punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39, but even The American Nightmare is not certain of what type of match he will be having.

Rhodes discussed this topic during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, who asked the 2023 Royal Rumble winner how he feels about the rise of Sami Zayn and what would happen if the Honorary Uce was potentially added to his Mania main event matchup against Roman Reigns. Check out his full thoughts on the subject below.

Says he does not have a preference if his WrestleMania main event is a singles match or triple-threat match:

No, I don’t really have a preference. Solely because I want to wrestle the best. People wanted a contender forever. So if two show up, don’t be mad. Don’t make it about A or B, or B or A, or one or two. Enjoy it all. That’s really been kind of the challenge. I can’t begrudge a dude for getting super hot. I have no preference in terms of the direction it goes. I really look forward to the moments when I’m in there if they happen, Sami, whether that’s just on the Road to WrestleMania, because I think it’s different than people think. I think he’s doing amazing.

How he tries to keep his mind at peace about it and is willing to compete for the top spot:

So yeah, bring it all together. Hey, who knows? Who knows what happens in Montreal? Who knows what happens at WrestleMania? One of the reasons I keep serene, peace, and calm is because I don’t know what’s gonna happen. I’m not the Executive Vice President label. I still think like some people think I’ve got that EVP stroke, I barely had it in the first place. Like I said, I want to play quarterback, I want to get in the game, and I’ll compete for that position.

https://www.youtube.com/live/MdN9uPST-sA?feature=share

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)