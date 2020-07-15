Cody Rhodes Thinks A Modern Day Four Horseman Would Be An “Uphill Battle,” Reveals Shawn Spears Has Been Talking With FTR

AEW superstar and current TNT champion Cody Rhodes recently spoke with TalkSport to discuss the potential of a modern day Four Horseman. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Why creating a modern day Four-Horseman would be an uphill battle:

Certain organic things happen on planet wrestling that you don’t plant the seeds for. No one has planted [New Four Horseman] seeds, really. Maybe a few baby seeds have grown into this speculation about a four person group and then people have mentioned the Four Horseman. I don’t think you can ever do the Four Horseman; that’s ambitious, braggadocios and, very likely, you’d have the most uphill battle ever. You’re talking about wrestlers of the calibre of Ric Flair, Tully Blanchard, the Minnesota Wrecking Crew and whatever creations of the Horseman you’re looking at, but those guys bell-to-bell and in real life, on the microphone, just the total packages. Total packages as a unit, too. Just so special and that’s why it lives on today.

On Arn Anderson being a coach and Shawn Spears talking with FTR: