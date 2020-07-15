Charlotte Says She Wanted To Have An Angle With Triple H During Latest NXT Run

WWE superstar Charlotte Flair recently appeared on WWE Hall of Famers Brie and Nikki Bella’s podcast, where the Queen revealed that she pitched an angle to work with Triple H during her last run with NXT. Flair explains that she wanted to play an “I made you” type scenario, an idea she hopes will work further down the road in her WWE career.
Because I spent time in NXT recently, I was really hoping I could get into it with Triple H, being like the brat and him being like, ‘I made you.’ Maybe later down the road.
The Bellas also pitched a few ideas for Charlotte’s character, one which included Stephanie McMahon. You can hear that and more here. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)
- Cody Rhodes Addresses Recent Claims on CM Punk’s AEW Contract Talks
- Original Plans for RAW Tag Team Match, Possible Plans for Kevin Owens
- Kevin Owens on Talking with Vince McMahon About Returning to WWE NXT
- WWE Releases Nikki Cross vs. Bayley Extreme Rules Poster with Classic Horror Movie Theme
- Charlotte Flair Reportedly Working with a Major Network on Her TV Project
- Drew McIntyre Says He Had To Talk Heath Slater Into Making Raw Appearance: “Mentally He Has Moved On”
- Rumors on WWE SummerSlam, Evolution 2 and a Possible Debut for Tessa Blanchard
- Kevin Owens Reportedly Approached Vince McMahon Regarding The Lack Of Medical Masks At The Performance Center
- Chris Jericho Says He Never Had A Problem Working With Ryback, Lists WWE Stars Who Were A Little More Difficult
- New Details on What Happened During Matt Riddle’s WWE SmackDown Debut Segment
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury