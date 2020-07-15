Charlotte Says She Wanted To Have An Angle With Triple H During Latest NXT Run

WWE superstar Charlotte Flair recently appeared on WWE Hall of Famers Brie and Nikki Bella’s podcast, where the Queen revealed that she pitched an angle to work with Triple H during her last run with NXT. Flair explains that she wanted to play an “I made you” type scenario, an idea she hopes will work further down the road in her WWE career.

Because I spent time in NXT recently, I was really hoping I could get into it with Triple H, being like the brat and him being like, ‘I made you.’ Maybe later down the road.

The Bellas also pitched a few ideas for Charlotte’s character, one which included Stephanie McMahon. You can hear that and more here. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)