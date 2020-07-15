Alexa Bliss Now Charging $400 for Cameo Videos, More Wrestlers on the Platform

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss is now available on the Cameo platform.
Bliss announced on Twitter that she is now taking requests for personalized video shout-outs via Cameo, at just $399 per video. She also said fans can get a video from her pet pig, Larry Steve.
Several pro wrestlers have joined Cameo in recent months. Some of the current and former WWE Superstars include Roman Reigns ($500), Rey Mysterio ($250), WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair ($500), WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart ($150), SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E ($125), Mike Rome ($30), Ryback ($100), WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle ($100), Matt Hardy ($110), WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather ($50) Luke Gallows ($50), WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page ($90), Erick Rowan ($66), WWE Hall of Famer Sunny ($50), Peyton Royce ($100), Jessamyn Duke ($19), Kevin Owens ($149), WWE Hall of Famer Jim Duggan ($75), Dominik Dijakovic ($15), and WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts ($140), among others.
You can see Bliss’ tweets on her new Cameo page below:
I’m on cameo y’all ! https://t.co/os5nTLz2vf pic.twitter.com/tlmU9VAOyK
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 15, 2020
If you want larry you’ll get Larry 😂 https://t.co/A3MOZRgiGK
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 15, 2020
