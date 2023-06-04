Coly Corino discusses his time in the NWA.

The 26-year-old star has been making a name for himself on indies all around the world, and gained more exposure by wrestling for NWA. However, he did not re-sign with the brand and was attempting to go to WWE earlier this year, a decision he also passed on. In a new interview with PW Mania, he looks back on his NWA run.

I loved my time in the NWA. I got to work with some of my best friends there. The locker room was a great environment. It felt like everyone was on the same page, for the most part. Probably like 99% of the people there were on the same page. You always get a bad apple once in a while. Everyone there just wanted to focus on putting on a good wrestling product. It seems like there was a lot of ego that got removed in other places where it is there. It was such a great time for me. I learned so much there, and I got to teach a lot of people there too, so it was a great dynamic.

Corino then explains his reasoning for leaving NWA, adding that the promotion is great and they really do a good job of building up talent.

We had a great relationship. I didn’t re-sign because I was trying to go to WWE. I wanted to get the process started there. I was under contract, so legally I couldn’t do that while signed to NWA. Everything was all good though, no bridges were burned or anything on the way out. NWA is one of the few places building up people that weren’t established anywhere else. That’s something we need more.

