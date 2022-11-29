On the latest edition of the Art of Wrestling podcast AEW star Colt Cabana spoke about why he won’t be addressing any of the controversy that has been ongoing over the last two months following the events of ALL OUT, stating that his mental health and own well being are more important than giving his side of the story. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

On why he’s been silent during all backlash following CM Punk’s tirade at the ALL OUT media scrum:

Many of you have noted my silence publicly with all that’s been going on with me. And that’s because I’m working on myself, privately. And I am not going to say it’s amazing or cured. It’ll probably take years or decades. Maybe I’ll never be fully healed or understand what my head and heart and feelings are going through. But like the great Cody Rhodes once said, ‘Do the work.’ I’m doing the work. And I’m not here to bash anyone, or take shots at anyone. And I’ve learned that there’s no right or wrong. I can’t control what I can’t control, I’m trying to understand why I do things that I do and how I can control my feelings, and only my feelings, and try to become a better person.

How fans will come after him on Twitter:

My Twitter has been a wild s**tshow. [laughs] And it’s crazy how some people feel that their tweets toward you are like an acceptable move in life, like you’re allowed to do that. But I’ve also been really good about not letting that affect me, and also realizing that whoever’s tweeting this, you’re not a real human being. I guess you have a lot of work to do.

Explains how important his mental health is, which is why he doesn’t want to address the issues with Punk:

Maybe you got a better idea of what I’m going through, and that I’m going through it. And also, maybe when I’m at a convention, you know, there’s certain stuff you don’t want to bring up. I think I’ve said that forever, you know. I always love talking to people. And I love talking wrestling, I love talking shop. But then once you bring up some stuff that has been traumatic for me over years, I shut down. And then you read on a message board somewhere that, ‘Colt’s a d**k.’

