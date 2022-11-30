AEW star Colt Cabana recently joined PWTCAST for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included Cabana discussing his acting career, specifically the work he does in the Chicago area like the hit NBC series Chicago PD, Chicago Fire, and Chicago Med. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Updates fans on his acting career:

I just turned down an audition today. It was for Sunbather for a C.D.W. commercial. I was like, I don’t wanna do that [Cabana laughed]. But I was on Chicago Fire and Chicago PD. Oh, man, I auditioned for Chicago Med the other day and I thought I was gonna get it. I did really good. It was down to me — you know ‘South Side’? You know that show on Comedy Central? It was down to me and another person and the other person got it so, I’m trying.

How much he loves taking acting roles, especially on shows in Chicago:

I like doing those little things, especially if they are one or two days of work. They are so fun, as opposed to the seven weeks I spent in Australia for Young Rock for three minutes of TV time which was fun. Which was the best but yeah, anything local in Chicago, I love doing.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)