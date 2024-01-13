WWE returns on FOX tonight.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program, Fightful Select has released the complete spoiler match segment listing for tonight’s show.

Check it out below.

* Cameron Grimes vs. Grayson Waller

* Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman promo

* Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro vs. Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo

* Bayley vs. Bianca Belair

* Street Profits & Bobby Lashley promo

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Austin Theory

* Randy Orton, LA Knight & AJ Styles vs. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa