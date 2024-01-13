In addition to the complete spoiler match and segment listing for WWE SmackDown in Lincoln, NE. tonight, some additional backstage notes and spoilers have surfaced.

* The main event is set for two segments

* Jessika Carr will be the referee for the main event

* Nick Aldis is scheduled to be involved in the promo segment involving Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa & Paul Heyman

* Santos Escobar will be on special guest commentary during the LWO vs. Los Lotharios match

* Carlito is scheduled to get involved in the LWO vs Los Lotharios match

* Austin Theory will be at ringside for the Grayson Waller vs. Cameron Grimes bout

* Cedric Alexander vs. Gable Steveson and “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. “Senor” Money In The Bank Damian Priest are scheduled as the dark matches for tonight’s taping

* All members of Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, Asuka and Dakota Kai) are scheduled to be at the show

* Paul Ellering of the new faction with Authors of Pain and Karrion Kross is scheduled to get involved in the Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits promo segment

H/T to Fightful Select for the above notes.