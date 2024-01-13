Ricochet discusses the momentum the WWE roster has going into 2024.

The company star was asked to reveal his goals for the year during a recent interview on the Babyfaces podcast. He says that everyone, including himself, hope to keep pushing to better the product after a wildly successful 2023. He cites CM Punk and Drew McIntyre as prime examples of guys trying to push things forward.

Just keep the momentum going, keep the train going. That’s everybody’s goal. Now, more than ever, everybody from top to bottom. From Akira Tozawa to Roman Reigns, and everyone that falls in between, is the most talented and capable person to make whatever their goal is possible. Everybody. If Apollo Crews wants to be Intercontinental Champion this year, it’s probably going to be hard to stop him. Now, it’s so hard. I feel everybody is just trying to keep it going. You see it now with the CM Punks, the Drews, everybody, they’re trying to keep their momentum going. 2023 ended, but 2024 has started and there’s no reason that because the year ended that our momentum needs to slow down. My goal is to keep the train going. Royal Rumble is coming up soon.

Ricochet has been off of television since November after he suffered a minor injury. However, he has been active on House Show events.

