Kevin Owens may have won the WWE United States Championship Contender Tournament, but a title shot isn’t exactly guaranteed.

Not yet.

During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE., WWE U.S. Champion Logan Paul appeared in a video segment.

The segment saw the reigning U.S. title-holder talking into the camera with a black eye after being knocked out by “The Prize Fighter” on last week’s show following his aforementioned tourney victory.

Paul informed Owens in the segment that he has been speaking with his lawyers about him hitting him while wearing a cast, which is considered a deadly weapon, and noted that if he shows up at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event later this month with the cast on, there will be no title match.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is scheduled to take place from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. on January 27.