“The Prize Fighter” has a prize to fight for, after all.

As noted, Logan Paul appeared in a special video segment on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX to issue a special condition for the scheduled WWE United States Championship bout between himself and Kevin Owens for the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event.

Paul noted that Owens could not wear his cast on his broken hand / arm for their match, and if he does, there will be no match.

Later in the show, Owens appeared in a video segment responding to Paul, making it clear that he will fight regardless of a cast, so their title tilt is on as planned for the PLE later this month.

Additionally, Owens would go on to invite WWE U.S. Champion Logan Paul to appear as his special guest on “The KO Show” on next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.