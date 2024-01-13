A pair of new factions in WWE have names now.

As noted earlier today, Bobby Lashley updated his X profile to include the name of “THE PRIDE” for his group with The Street Profits duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

The group is currently feuding with another new group, which formed last week when the returning Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering joined forces with Karrion Kross and Scarlett to attack Lashley and the Profits.

On this week’s WWE SmackDown show in Lincoln, NE., The Pride trio came to the ring to address the attack, when the lights went out and Ellering appeared on stage.

Ellering pointed up to the titan tron screen above him for a special video message from Kross, which unveiled the name of his new group — The Final Testament.