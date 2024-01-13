WWE SmackDown Results 1/12/24

Pinnacle Bank Arena

Lincoln, Nebraska

First Match: Grayson Waller w/Austin Theory vs. Cameron Grimes

The Bloodline brutally attacked Cameron Grimes on the stage. Solo Sikoa delivers The Samoan Spike. Bloodline starts attacking security members as Waller and Theory are standing in the ring.

Match Result: No-Contest

Paul Heyman & Nick Aldis Segment

Paul Heyman: I would appreciate it if you would direct your jeers elsewhere. We’re not the bad guys here. The bad guy is that villainous, James Bond wannabe, right there, Nick Aldis. Nick Aldis put your tribal chief in a Fatal Four Way Match at the Royal Rumble, where is practically guaranteed that the Undisputed Heavyweight Championship of the world will be lost by Roman Reigns. So that doesn’t make Jimmy Uso the bad guy. That doesn’t make Solo the bad guy. It’s certainly doesn’t make their tribal chief, Roman Reigns, the bad guy. Nor does it make the wiseman, Paul Heyman, the bad guy. The bad guy in this situation is Nick Aldis.

Nick Aldis: First of all, disabuse yourself of the notion that this is a conversation between two equals because it isn’t. The fatal four way match at the Royal Rumble, that’s a done deal. This is the second match in as many weeks that have been ruined by The Bloodline. It will not happen again. And The Bloodline, you can’t ruin the main event of tonight’s show, because tonight in Lincoln, Nebraska, The Bloodline are in the main event of tonight’s show. Lincoln, you brave the cold to come out here, so you get AJ Styles, LA Knight and Randy Orton, and they will take on all three members of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Roman Reigns.

Paul Heyman: You know as well as I know, Roman Reigns is not here in Lincoln, Nebraska, tonight.

Nick Aldis: You’re right, Roman Reigns has once again started something that he doesn’t seem to want to finish. So, The Bloodline, you have until the main event of tonight’s show to find a third man, if you like. And if not, well, then, I guess it’s a three on two handicap match. Good luck, Mr. Heyman.

– Santos Escobar Vignette

– We see Jimmy Uso throwing a fit inside The Bloodline locker room. Heyman tells Jimmy not to worry, because there’s a locker room who’s been kissing his ass and they’re looking for an opportunity to join The Bloodline. Solo is never worried.

Second Match: Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo w/Santos Escobar vs. The LWO w/Zelina Vega

Santos Escobar joins the commentary team for this match. Rockers Punches. Wilde clotheslines Carrillo to the floor. Toro with a Shotgun Dropkick. Toro is throwing haymakers at Garza. Toro with a knife edge chop. Garza shoves Toro. Toro ducks a clothesline from Garza. Toro with a Headscissors Takeover. Toro talks smack to Garza. Toro with clubbing blows to Garza’s back. Garza launches Toro over the top rope. Toro with a Springboard Missile Dropkick. Toro dumps Garza out of the ring. Toro with a Hip Toss over the top rope. Stereo Somersault Planchas. Toro rolls Garza back into the ring. Garza drives his knee into the midsection of Toro. Garza punches Toro in the back. Garza tags in Carrillo. Carrillo with clubbing sledges. Carrillo whips Toro across the ring. Toro with two arm-drags. Toro applies an arm-bar. Garza tags himself in. Carrillo leapfrogs over Toro. Carrillo drops down on the canvas. Toro ducks a clothesline from Carrillo. Garza sends Toro tumbling to the floor.

Garza blasts Toro with The PK. Legado has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Toro with desperate haymakers. Garza blocks a boot from Toro. Garza tags in Carrillo. Gory Bomb/Slingshot Blockbuster Combination. Assisted Basement Dropkick for a two count. Carrillo stomps on Toro’s chest. Carrillo applies a rear chin lock. Toro decks Carrillo with a JawBreaker. Carrillo tags in Garza. Garza stops Toro in his tracks. Garza goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Toro lands back on his feet. Toro rolls under a clothesline from Garza. Toro tags in Wilde. Wilde clotheslines Garza. Wilde scores the elbow knockdown. Wilde dropkicks Garza.

Wilde pops back on his feet. Wilde with three haymakers. Garza reverses out of the irish whip from Wilde. Wilde runs around Garza. Wilde with The Roll Through DDT for a two count. Carrillo tosses Toro out of the ring. Wilde deposits Carrillo to the floor. Wilde gets perched on the top turnbuckle. Garza slaps Wilde in the chest. Garza tags in Carrillo. Double Bodyslam off the top rope. Garza sends Toro crashing into the steel ring steps. Wilde avoids The MoonSault. Carrillo with a Spinning SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Carrillo tags in Garza. Wilde drills Carrillo with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Garza SuperKicks Wilde. Wilde sends Garza shoulder first into the steel ring post. Toro dropkicks Carrillo to the floor. Toro lands The Tornillo. Carlito attacks Escobar from behind. All hell is breaking loose. Garza uses the bottom rope for leverage to pickup the victory.

Winner: Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo via Pinfall

– Grayson Waller and Austin Theory interrupts Nick Aldis conversation with Carmelo Hayes. Melo tells Waller that he’s not on his level. Waller says that Theory is ready for competition tonight. A match with Melo and Theory was made official for later on.

– Carlito rejects Paul Heyman’s offer.

– We get a video recap of Kevin Owens punching Logan Paul in the face last week. Logan is taking issue with the cast Owens continues to wear. He’s even willing to use his lawyers to make sure that match is canceled. Is he ready to face Logan in a fair fight at the Royal Rumble? He calls Owens a cheater, cheater, pumpkin eater.

– We see Butch having a conversation with Tyler Bate. Butch suggest that they should focus on their single careers. British Strong Style is in the past. The Brawling Brutes are in the past. Tyler says that Butch needs to look back at what Triple H told him in Blackpool. And there was a slight tease that Butch may go back to his Pete Dunne moniker.

Third Match: Bianca BelAir vs. Bayley w/Damage CTRL

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. BelAir into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Bayley grabs BelAir’s ponytail. Bayley rolls BelAir over for a one count. Bayley talks smack to the crowd. BelAir with a flurry of quick rollups. Bayley clotheslines BelAir. BelAir pops back on her feet. BelAir drops Bayley with a shoulder tackle. Bayley drops down on the canvas. BelAir taunts Bayley. BelAir applies a wrist lock. Bayley transitions into a hammerlock around the middle rope. Standing Switch Exchange. BelAir with a waist lock takedown. Bayley decks BelAir with a back elbow smash. BelAir drops down on the canvas. BelAir leapfrogs over Bayley. BelAir with a Back Body Drop. BelAir walks over Bayley. BelAir with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. BelAir sends Bayley to the corner. Bayley kicks BelAir in the face. Bayley with a Sliding Lariat across the back of BelAir’s neck for a two count. Bayley with a straight right hand. BelAir responds with Three Bodyslams. Bayley with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Bayley talks smack strategy with Damage CTRL. Bayley blocks The KOD. BelAir rocks Bayley with a forearm smash. BelAir slams Bayley’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. BelAir with The Slingshot Pescado.

Bayley regains control of the match during the commercial break. Bayley applies a top wrist lock. Bayley with clubbing blows to BelAir’s back. Bayley reapplies the top wrist lock. BelAir with elbows into the midsection of Bayley. BelAir rolls Bayley over for a two count. Bayley drives her knee into the midsection of BelAir. Bayley with a corner clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by BelAir. BelAir drops Bayley with The Spinebuster. BelAir with two shoulder tackles. BelAir dropkicks Bayley. BelAir with a running shoulder block. BelAir transitions into a corner mount. Bayley sweeps out the legs of BelAir. Bayley with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Bayley ties BelAir’s ponytail to the bottom rope. The referee admonishes Bayley. Bayley with another Running Knee Strike. BelAir side steps Bayley into the middle turnbuckle pad. BelAir repeatedly slams Bayley’s head on the ring apron. BelAir wraps Bayley’s back around the steel ring post. Bayley used the ring post to create separation.

BelAir ducks a clothesline from Bayley. BelAir delivers The KOD into the ring post. BelAir rolls Bayley back into the ring. BelAir with clubbing shoulder blocks. BelAir whips Bayley chest first into the turnbuckles. BelAir with a Vertical Suplex. BelAir is mauling Bayley in the corner. BelAir with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Bayley blocks The Handspring MoonSault. BelAir goes for a Bodyslam, but BelAir lands back on her feet. Bayley drives BelAir spine first into the turnbuckles. BelAir dumps Bayley chest first on the canvas. BelAir with The Handspring MoonSault for a two count. BelAir ducks a clothesline from Bayley. BelAir rocks Bayley with a forearm smash. Bayley denies The KOD. Bayley continues to use the turnbuckles as a weapon. Bayley with The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Bayley decks BelAir with a forearm smash. The referee catches Bayley using the middle rope for leverage. Bayley dumps BelAir out of the ring. Damage CTRL didn’t attack BelAir on the outside. Bayley is confused. Bayley rolls BelAir back into the ring. BelAir with The La Magistral for a two count. BelAir runs around Bayley. BelAir Spears Bayley. BelAir connects with The KOD to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bianca BelAir via Pinfall

– Dakota Kai reminds Bayley that she still has the Royal Rumble match to win.

Kevin Owens Promo

Yeah buddy, I heard everything you had to say. Unfortunately, as you know, I really don’t like hearing you talk at all. I see what you’re doing, I get it. But look, you want to call this a liability and an unfair advantage, this cast, you can do that. But we both know, that’s not what this is. If it’s advantage for anybody it’s you, because I have a broken hand. But unfortunately for you, it’s not going to keep me from being at the Royal Rumble. But again, after seeing your face, the black eye, I understand what you’re trying to do, I totally get it. So, how about this, let’s talk about all of this, face to face, next week on SmackDown, where you get to have the biggest honor of your miserable career by being a guest on The Kevin Owens Show. What do you say? I hope to see you there.

Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits, Karrion Kross, and The Authors Of Pain Segment

Bobby Lashley: AOP and Karrion Kross, last week, you tried to take us out. You thought jumping us from behind was going to get you the upper hand. Oh, no, that got you into a fight that you can’t win. You see, because when we have an issue with somebody, we confront them, face to face, and we settle it. We don’t take a cowardice approach. We don’t go lurking in the darkness and hiding behind the shadows. We walk down to this ring, we roll up our sleeves, we clinch our fist, and we get ready to fight. So, Karrion Kross, if you and your boys want to settle this, and you got an issue with us, you can come down here, and you can settle this, right here, and right now.

Karrion Kross: For the last several years, my intention has been showing how corrupt you really are. And destroying you from within. Bobby, what a lucky guy. Him and his embarrassing Street Profits are now at the top of the list of deconstructions. And who better to usher in a new era than two of the most dangerous men this world has ever known. Akam, Rezar, The Authors Of Pain. Last we do not forget, the most sinister, the most inhumane person this world has ever had the displeasure of knowing, Paul Ellering. We are The Final Testament.

– Pretty Deadly offered their services to Paul Heyman for tonight’s main event. Heyman tells the boys that the match is a 6-Man Tag, and he only needs one more competitor. But at the same time, they have personal issues to attend to.

– Carmelo Hayes Vignette.

– Bobby Lashley rejects Paul Heyman’s offer. He says the only time he wants to be in the ring with The Bloodline is when he’s standing across the ring from Roman Reigns.

Fourth Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Austin Theory w/Grayson Waller

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Theory backs Hayes into the turnbuckles. Theory pie faces Hayes. Hayes applies a side headlock. Theory reverses the hold. Hayes whips Theory across the ring. Hayes runs into Theory. Hayes with a side headlock takeover. Theory answers with the headscissors escape. Hayes drop steps into a side headlock. Theory whips Hayes across the ring. Hayes ducks a clothesline from Theory. Hayes leapfrogs over Theory. Hayes dropkicks Theory. Hayes talks smack to Theory. Theory hides behind the referee. Theory with a cross chop. Theory scores the elbow knockdown. Theory goes for a Bodyslam, but Hayes lands back on his feet. Theory blocks The O’Connor Roll. Hayes kicks Theory in the face. Hayes hits The Fade Away. Hayes with The Slingshot DDT on the ring apron. Theory regains control of the match during the commercial break.

Hayes with elbows into the midsection of Theory. Hayes decks Theory with a JawBreaker. Theory with a drop toe hold into the middle turnbuckle pad. Theory with a Roll Through Dropkick. Hayes regroups on the outside. Theory rolls Hayes back into the ring. Theory goes for a Vertical Suplex off the apron, but Hayes lands back on his feet. Hayes with a Slingshot Suplex. Hayes decks Theory with a back elbow smash. Hayes ducks a clothesline from Theory. Hayes delivers his combination offense. Hayes with a chop/haymaker combination. Theory reverses out of the irish whip from Hayes. Hayes with The Springboard Clothesline. Hayes drops Theory with The La Mistica for a two count. Hayes gets distracted by Waller. Theory with a straight right hand. Rollup Exchange. Theory with a back elbow smash. Hayes SuperKicks Theory. Theory blocks The BlockBuster. Hayes is throwing haymakers at Theory. Theory puts Hayes on the top turnbuckle. Theory connects with a Modified Spanish Fly. The referee used his discretion to call off the match because of the landing of that particular move.

Match Result: No-Contest via Referee Stoppage

– Next week on SmackDown, there will be a contract signing for the Fatal Four Way Universal Championship Match at the Royal Rumble. Plus, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter will put their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on the line against Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

Fifth Match: Randy Orton, AJ Styles and LA Knight vs. The Bloodline w/Paul Heyman In A Three On Two Handicap Match

The Bloodline brutally attacked Randy Orton on the stage during his entrance. Jimmy attacks Knight from behind. Jimmy is throwing haymakers at Knight. Jimmy uppercuts Knight. Jimmy whips Knight across the ring. Knight with a NeckBreaker for a one count. Knight punches Jimmy. Knight tags in Styles. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Styles slams Jimmy’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Styles with a knife edge chop. Styles tags in Knight. Knight with a gut punch. Knight with a stomp/jab combination. Knight repeatedly stomps on Jimmy’s chest. Knight uses the middle rope to choke Jimmy. Knight with a Running Boot for a two count. Knight tags in Styles. Styles kicks Jimmy in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Styles with a sliding forearm for a two count. Jimmy answers with a throat thrust. Jimmy with a knife edge chop. Styles dropkicks Jimmy. Styles clotheslines Jimmy over the top rope. Sikoa runs interference. Double Toe Kick. Styles and Knight tees off on Sikoa. Styles and Knight clotheslines Sikoa over the top rope.

The Bloodline regains control of the match during the commercial break. Sikoa applies a nerve hold. Styles with elbows into the midsection of Sikoa. Styles with a straight right hand. Sikoa scores the elbow knockdown. Sikoa is raining down punches in the corner. Sikoa with a Running Hip Attack. Sikoa reapplies the nerve hold in the ropes. Sikoa abuses the referee’s five count. Jimmy dropkicks Styles behind the referee’s back. Jimmy is playing mind games with Knight. Sikoa tags in Jimmy. Wishbone Attack. Jimmy talks smack to Styles. Styles is displaying his fighting spirit. Styles delivers The Phenomenal Blitz. Knight ducks a clothesline from Sikoa. Knight throws Sikoa into the steel ring steps. Jimmy goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Styles lands back on his feet. Styles ducks a clothesline from Jimmy. Styles drops Jimmy with The Pele Kick. Knight calls for the hot tag, but Styles starts bickering with him instead. Jimmy SuperKicks Knight off the ring apron.

Misfired Clotheslines. Both guys are knocked down after a Double Crossbody Block. Randy Orton makes his way down to the ring. Styles tags in Orton. Orton with two clotheslines. Orton knocks Sikoa off the apron. Orton ducks a clothesline from Jimmy. Orton Powerslams Jimmy. Orton hits The Draping DDT. Orton goes for The RKO, but Jimmy rolls him over for a two count. Jimmy SuperKicks Orton. Orton connects with The RKO to pickup the victory. After the match, Sikoa attacks Orton from behind. Sikoa repeatedly stomps on Orton’s chest. Sikoa goes for The Samoan Spike, but Styles counters with The Phenomenal Forearm. Knight plants Sikoa with The BFT. Knight continues to bicker with Styles. Orton delivers another RKO. Styles tees off on Jimmy. Orton nails Jimmy with the ring stairs. Knight launches Jimmy into the timekeeper’s area. Orton, Styles and Knight puts Sikoa through the announce table with The Cerberus PowerBomb. We see Paul Heyman calling Roman Reigns as the show goes off the air.

Winner: Randy Orton, AJ Styles and LA Knight via Pinfall

