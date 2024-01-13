A new title match has been announced for the ninth episode in the AEW Battle Of The Belts chronology.

On Friday, All Elite Wrestling announced the addition of an AEW International Championship bout for the one-hour AEW on TNT special event, which airs after AEW Collision this coming Saturday night.

The match will see “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy putting his AEW International Championship on-the-line against Preston Vance.

Previously announced for the show is Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill in a Street Fight for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships.

Make sure to join us here on Saturday night for live AEW Battle Of The Belts IX results coverage.