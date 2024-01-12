Tomorrow evening, NJPW will be invading the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California for its annual Battle in the Valley event. The show will feature a huge singles-contest between Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay, as well as Matt Riddle’s first NJPW matchup since his release from WWE back in the fall of 2023.

Fightful Select has released several notes ahead of tomorrow’s event, which you can check out below.

-Many of the talent who are competing at Battle in the Valley are getting into town today. The doors open at 5:30 PST.

-Matt Riddle will be competing in a tag team matchup at Battle in the Valley, but his tag team partner remains a mystery. Fightful says that fans should expect Jeff Cobb to be Riddle’s partner.

-A big story that has been going on for the last few weeks is the status of Kazuchika Okada and whether he will re-sign with NJPW since his contract is up. The report confirms that Okada’s contract doesn’t officially expire for another few weeks.