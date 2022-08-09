Ric Flair & Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal headlined Flair’s Last Match event at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on July 31, 2022 that saw Flair go over as he forced Jarrett to submit with the figure four.

Conrad Thompson, who was in charge of putting the event together, discussed the show during the latest My World with Jeff Jarrett. Here are the highlights:

The Undertaker sitting in the front row during the event:

“When we heard he was coming, I was like, ‘Buddy, even if he does come here, he’s not going to use these front row seats’ ‘Wow, okay, cool, man.’ By the way, when he showed up, my phone blew up. It was like, I thought something happened to my kid because everybody was texting, but it said, ‘The Undertaker’s here’. Hats off to my man, Mark. Man, you want to talk about respect. When the real deal godfather of wrestling comes out and sits shoulder to shoulder with Bret Hart, unbelievable.”

Promoting wrestling:

“You (Jeff Jarrett) and I talked about this over a year ago. I said ‘No, I’m not doing wrestling. I’m not promoting wrestling. I’m not negotiating, I don’t want to be involved in the politics. I like my lane.’ But this opportunity presented itself. The real story that we’re not talking about, we will tell you one day, but this is part of a bigger master plan. No, it does not involve Ric Flair wrestling again, but the entrepreneur’s brain kicked off and I saw an opportunity for Sunday, and I said, ‘If I don’t do it, I’ll wonder, what if? so let’s do it.’ We rolled the dice and I couldn’t be more tickled with the results.”

