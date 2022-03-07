Imagine AR issued the following press release announcing a three-year partnership with EC3’s brand new “Control Your Narrative” promotion. Full details can be found below.

Exited to announce a 3 year partnership agreement today with @Adamscherr99 and @therealec3 for #ControlYourNarrative to be the official #metaverse mobile app sponsor and host their talent on https://t.co/96CygCmdzS as e-greeting #holograms . #AR #sportstech pic.twitter.com/VsM6ufUgyA

ImagineAR (OTCQB: IPNFF) Announces Multi-Year Metaverse Partnership with Professional Wrestling Organization ‘Control Your Narrative’ Featuring Adam Scherr, EC3, & Killer Kross

VANCOUVER, BC and ERIE, Pa, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) (“ImagineAR” or “Company”) a Metaverse Company that enables sports teams, businesses and enterprises to instantly create their own immersive AR mobile campaigns, is pleased to announce a multi-year partnership agreement with newly formed professional wrestling organization ‘Control Your Narrative’ (CYN). This agreement is for ImagineAR to be the official metaverse sponsor for CYN providing a custom AR immersive mobile app and for the talent roster to record FameDays e-greeting holograms. This agreement is a revenue sharing partnership for all augmented reality activations and sponsorships.

Control Your Narrative (CYN) has found it’s “purpose” and is proud to announce both an exclusive Television deal with “Pro Wrestling TV” and “Awakening: Live”, a series of live events featuring combative PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING action.

Headlined by “The Titan” Adam Scherr, ec3, the newly recruited Killer Kross, and other top names in the field of “sports and entertainment,” CYN is completely independent of any wrestling promotion. CYN blends professional wrestling, cinema, and the “real stories” of those who choose to enter their arena.

CYN Founder, ec3, states ‘through our television, live events and now partnership with ImagineAR, CYN will offer the most unique and interactive experience a fan can seek. To be on the forefront of the Metaverse with a company on the cutting edge, CYN and Imagine AR will provide true connection between performer and fan. This is the future, and the future is now.”

“When we first worked with Adam Scherr and ec3 for FameDays, we realized the potential to position CYN in the metaverse using our immersive AR platform and FameDays to deliver unique fan engagements around the world,” said Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO and President of ImagineAR. “We are excited to work closely with CYN and deliver an experiential fan platform that we are official partners for the next 3 years.”

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, (products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons,3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies. The AR Platform is available as an SDK Plug-in for existing mobile apps.

2021 STA Category Award Winner for Fan Engagement.

ImagineAR has executed agreements directly with all talent appearing on FameDays.com and they would directly receive financial compensation for their hologram e-greeting sales.