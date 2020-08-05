Corey Graves and Byron Saxton to Reunite on Podcast Episode, WWE Looks at Big E’s Best Solo Moments

– Below is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the best of Big E’s solo moments.
The SmackDown Superstar is currently at the beginning of a new singles push, but noted on The Bump this morning that he will always represent The New Day with the injured Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, who is also out with an injury angle.
– Byron Saxton will reunite with host Corey Graves for the next episode of WWE’s “After The Bell” podcast, which is released every Thursday.
Below is WWE’s announcement on this week’s show:
Corey Graves invites announce desk rival Byron Saxton to WWE After the Bell
Although Corey Graves is known to utter the words “shut up, Saxton” on a regular basis during WWE programming, The Savior of Misbehavior puts aside his on-screen animosity with Byron Saxton this week on a hilarious WWE After the Bell, available wherever you get your podcasts.
Join Corey and Byron as they discuss their shared memories of FCW and learning from WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, their affinity for “E-Feds” during their youth and that time Byron was kicked right in the “discos” by WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.
WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday. Subscribe here to listen and never miss an episode.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- WWE Producer Pat Buck Posts Message for Those Who Don’t Know About His Career
- Sammy Guevara Reportedly Used Wrong Chair on Matt Hardy In AEW Dynamite Spot, Matt Lashes Out on Twitter
- The Rock Responds to Daniel Bryan’s Tweet About a Possible Match
- AEW Star No Longer on Twitter After Criticism from Fans
- Top WWE Stars Reportedly Wanted to Work with FTR In WWE
- Arn Anderson Says He Knew Horsewomen Would Be Stars, Questions WWE’s “Idiot” Choice To Have Charlotte Lose Her Raw Debut
- Hornswoggle On The Longest He’s Ever Spent Hiding Under A Ring
- XFL Creditors File Motion Objecting to Purchase By The Rock and His Partners
- Chris Jericho Reveals That The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds Have Officially Signed AEW Contracts
- Update On Matt Hardy Getting Busted Open On AEW Dynamite
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch