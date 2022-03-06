WWE color-commentator and former NXT tag champion Corey Graves recently spoke with Speaking on 110.7 Star On-Demand about his potential return to in-ring competition, and how he would love to wrestle his old NXT rival, Seth Rollins. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says it seemed like he was going to be headed to the main roster prior to him stopping wrestling:

To my knowledge, there were no concrete plans, there was no certain way that they were going to use me or introduce me. But it seemed as though it was coming pretty — something was happening. Since then, I focused all my energy on becoming a commentator, because this is something I never experienced before. Never in a million years thought I would do. So, too, it gave me something new to focus on. I went all-in on the commentary gig for several years and now I got to the point where, ‘Alright, I’ve called WrestleMania. I’ve called all the biggest matches, I’ve been all over, I’ve done everything.’ I just kind of felt like I plateaued a little bit and I got bored,” Corey Graves said about deciding he wanted to see about being medically cleared for in-ring action again.

How he would like to face Seth Rollins:

I would say right now, Seth Rollins. Rollins, just because he’s a guy that I always had great chemistry with in the ring in NXT, but he has just continued to get better, and better, and better, and is doing some of the best work of his career right now. While he may not be WWE Champion, what he brings every night in this new persona with the dancing, he’s so obnoxious, and he gets under everybody’s skin. I love what Rollins is doing. I would love to mix it up with him one more time.

