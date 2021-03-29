WWE commentator and former NXT tag champion Corey Graves discussed the body of work of pro-wrestling legend Lex Luger on the latest edition of his After The Bell podcast, with Graves claiming that the Total Package’s run will forever be overlooked due to him having a bad reputation. Hear Graves’ full thoughts below.

I think a lot of Lex’s body of work is overlooked because of personal issues, Because a lot of people weren’t fond of him as a person backstage. I never met the guy, I have no platform to base that off of, I’ve heard the legends and the stories of him being difficult to work with. This is a dude that had a banger of a match with Ric Flair, the crowd was rabid for Lex Luger, the dude is a big star, I’m not saying this year, maybe next year Lex Luger does deserve to be in the WWE Hall of Fame.

