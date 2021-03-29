On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show podcast the Olympic Hero reflects on the love triangle storyline between himself, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon during the Attitude Era, and details the day that Chairman Vince McMahon directed him to kiss Stephanie during a segment. Highlights from the show can be found below.

Recalls Vince McMahon directing him to kiss Stephanie:

“Oh, this was ridiculously weird. I mean, to come backstage with Stephanie and to have to do a pre-tape that was going live, so we weren’t going to tape it, it was going to be one take. I think Vince did that on purpose so we only had to kiss once. I also don’t know if we had the time to pre-tape it, so that was probably the real issue. We got backstage and Vince wants to direct it. I was like, ‘Holy shit,’ Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon’s father is going to direct me kissing her during a pre-tape.

How he was nervous as hell:

“I was nervous as hell. Vince was four feet away and his eyes were this open. He’s just looking. I’m like, ‘This is so weird, man. I don’t know how I’m going to do this.’ So, I went down to kiss her and we caught eyes and then we went to kiss and I stuck my lips out like this because I didn’t want to go with an open mouth because Vince was there and I didn’t want to disrespect Triple H or Stephanie. But I kissed her like this and after the pre-tape, she goes, ‘Hey, you kiss like a fish.’ I was like, ‘What did you expect Stephanie, your dad’s here watching. He’s directing. Your dating Triple H. What do you want me to do?’”

(H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)