Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS TV did not draw 38,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the key 18-49 demographic as originally reported on Wednesday. This was an error from Showbuzz Daily. The corrected numbers are 148,512 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the key demo, according to PWInsider.

This viewership would be up from the previous week, which drew 116,000 viewers. The 0.04 rating is in line with the previous week.

There is still no word on where the show ranked as it did not make the Cable Top 150 this week.

This week’s Impact viewership is up 28% from last week.

This week’s Impact viewership is up 21.73% from the same week in 2020.

This was the final Tuesday night Impact episode on AXS. The show moves to Thursday nights beginning next week. Impact was headlined by James Storm defeating Eric Young in the main event, which was Storm’s 1000th match.

The UCLA vs. Michigan college basketball game on TBS topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.82 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership, drawing 6.886 million viewers.

Pooch Perfect on ABC topped the night in the 18-49 demographic for network TV with a 0.60 rating. NCIS on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with 5.024 million viewers.

Below is our 2021 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker, along with the top 5 moments from this week’s show:

January 5 Episode: 148,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 12 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 147,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 26 Episode: 186,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 2 Episode: 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 153,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 197,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-No Surrender episode)

February 23 Episode: 170,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 134,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 144,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 16 Episode: 146,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Sacrifice episode)

March 23 Episode: 116,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 148,512 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (final Tuesday night episode)

April 6 Episode:

2020 Total: 8.010 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode

