Former WWE superstar and multi-time women’s champion Paige was a recent guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast to discuss all things pro-wrestling, which includes the Brit revealing that she’s working on a book about her life.

I’m doing a book. I’ve been writing down notes and stuff. I feel good writing it all down and getting it all on paper. It feels nice and I’m in a wonderful space to do it. It felt like the time. I’m even making it a two book series because I have so many stories, stories that will shock so many people. What I thought is normal, isn’t normal to the average family. It’s not that bad, I’m making it sound like it’s terrible, it’s just a lot of things.

Paige had a portion of her life portrayed in the 2019 comedic biopic “Fighting With My Family.” You can listen to her full interview with Paquette here.

